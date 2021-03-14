Google to let Chrome for Android users preview webpage before opening it: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Android app for Google Chrome will now let users preview a webpage before they click on the page’s link, according to reports.
According to a report 9to5Google, a new feature on Chrome for Android lets users preview a page before opening it.
The tech giant, in its last major update to the mobile app for its browser, had a grid layout for tabs and the ability to group tabs.
With the new feature, users will be able to see a ‘Preview page’ option between ‘Open in incognito tab’ and ‘Copy link address’ options within the context menu that appears when they long-press a link.
When they tap on the preview option, a sheet for the page in question will slide up. The preview will cover a majority of the user’s screen, as per the report.
Users will see a top bar that contains the site’s favicon, page name, and domain. They will also be able to see a button to open the page in a proper window. Users can close it by clicking on ‘x’ in the top-right corner or by swiping down on the pull tab.
The preview feature is being rolled out to Chrome 89 for Android via a server-side update, as per the report.
The feature has been in development for a while now. It was initially spotted by XDA developers back in 2018. The feature now seems to be released in a stable channel on Android.
