Google to restrict ads that cater to spyware and surveillance technology

Google is all set to impose restrictions on ads that cater to spyware and surveillance technology.

According to Google’s official release, the updated policy will prohibit the promotion of products or services that are marketed or targeted with the express purpose of tracking or monitoring another person or their activities without their authorization.

This policy will roll out globally on August 11, 2020.

Google mentioned that it will restrict spyware and technology used for intimate partner surveillance including but not limited to spyware/malware that can be used to monitor texts, phone calls, or browsing history.

GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent; the promotion of surveillance equipment (cameras, audio recorders, dash cams, nanny cams) marketed with the express purpose of spying will also be banned.

These guidelines do not include (a) private investigation services or (b) products or services designed for parents to track or monitor their underage children.

Google also noted that violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning.

The tech giant will issue a warning, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of the violator’s account.