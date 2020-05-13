Google to shift Google Play Music to YouTube Music

Google is all set to make a transition from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. While the shift is still underway, the tech giant has ensured that Google Play music users can transfer their content to YouTube Music service until the whole feature gets rolled out, Gadgets360 reported.

YouTube Music app will have an option that will let users transfer their content, including uploads, purchases, added songs, albums, subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, and curated stations. A web page has also been made to help users transfer their podcasts created with Google Play Music to a separate app Google Podcasts.

Once the content gets transferred to YouTube, new recommendations will appear for the users. Google will also notify users once the whole transfer is done. Users will be able to see your content in the Library tab of the YouTube Music app.

In case if you're a podcast listener on Google Play Music, you will be provided with a webpage that helps you transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts.

Apart from this new transfer feature, Google has also announced that the Google Play Music Unlimited subscribers will automatically become YouTube Music premium account holders, as per the Gadgets360 report.

Google Play Music and YouTube Music have the same pricing for the ad-free experience that is ₹99 a month. Users can also pick YouTube Premium that includes ad-free music and video subscription at ₹129/month. Moreover, you can go with the ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free.

All these changes are a part of the ongoing transition that is aimed to convince the existing Google Play Music users to use YouTube Music.