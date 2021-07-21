Google Bookmarks to be shut down after September 30

Google is shutting down its 16-year old standalone bookmarking service Google Bookmarks and will no longer support it after September 30, 2021.

The feature is completely separate from the tech giant’s browser bookmarking, which allows users to save bookmarks in the Chrome browser.

Google Bookmarks was launched in 2005. Enabling users to bookmark links or notes and access them from any device or computer, it was majorly used by some third-party apps and by other users as a cross-device bookmarking tool.

“After September 30, 2021, Google Bookmarks will no longer be supported. To save your bookmarks, click on ‘Export bookmarks’,” reads a banner on the Google Bookmarks website.

As noted by Google, one of the major impacts of the closure could beon Google’s navigation app, Google Maps.

The “starred” locations in Google Maps are kept within Google Bookmarks. The two services operated in sync.

However, Google has confirmed that starred locations will not be deleted when support for Bookmarks ends.

“Starred Locations in Google Maps aren’t going anywhere. All of your starred places will remain intact, and you’ll still be able to save places to a list just like you always have,” Google said as quoted by the report.

