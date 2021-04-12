Google to shut down its Shopping app for mobile

Google is shutting down its Shopping app for Android and iOS, as per the reports.

Google had then confirmed to 9to5Google that it is shutting down the Shopping app on mobile.

The tech giant had launched a new shopping experience in 2019, rebranding the Express app to Shopping. It allowed users to select shopping destinations from among thousands of online stores and make purchases using their Google accounts, as per the Verge.

The app is now shutting down for users on Android and iOS.

Some users last week began seeing a ‘Something went wrong’ message on the Shopping app after updating to the latest version of the app. The screen was first spotted by XDA Developers.

A Google spokesperson, in a statement to 9to5Google, said, “Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab.”

The tech giant further added that it will continue to build features within the Shopping tab and other Google platforms, including the Google app. The clients will continue to work through June, the report said. As per the statement, users will still be able to access the shopping.google.com site.

The news comes as Google is working on enhancing shopping functionality across its platforms including Search, Image Search, and YouTube.

For instance, last month, YouTube began testing a new feature that enables an automated list of products detected in videos uploaded to the platform.

“We are experimenting with a new feature that displays a list of products detected in some videos, as well as related products,” YouTube had said in a post.

“The feature will appear in between the recommended videos, to viewers scrolling below the video player. The goal is to help people explore more videos and information about those products on YouTube,” it had said.

The test began to roll out for users watching videos in the United States.