Google will now display warning banners alerting users of suspicious files in Google Drive 

Google has expanded its security feature that displays warning banners alerting users of suspicious files to Google Drive. The tech giant had announced additional protections to “safeguard against abusive content” at its Google Cloud Next 2021 event.

“If a user opens a potentially suspicious or dangerous file in Google Drive, we will display a warning banner to help protect them and their organisation from malware, phishing and ransomware,” it explained in a blog post.

Better editing experience

These warnings were already available when opening Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. Separately, it is also improving the editing experience in Google Chat on the web.

With this, users can now can add rich formatting to Chat messages, such as bold, italics, or underlines. They can also access rich text using standard keyboard shortcuts. They can press the “A” icon in the chat compose bar to expand the formatting toolbar.

“Previously, Chat supported plain text or markdown characters only. With this update, users can easily format their text as needed directly in the compose bar,” it said. This update will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.