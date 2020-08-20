Google working to restore GMail, other services for affected users

Google has begun restoring services for users after facing a massive outage since Thursday morning.

It has started to restore the impacted services - Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sites, Google Groups, Google Chat, Google Meet and Google Voice for some users.

In an update on its GSuite Status Dashboard, Google said it will continue to restore services for all users.

“Google (service) has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change,” Google updated the status across all services on its dashboard.

Google was probing server issues after users in India and abroad reported issues with Gmail.

Users were facing trouble with the service, with many receiving error messages that read, “The server has encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request.”

They were unable to attach and share files through Gmail. Soon after, multiple cloud services under GSuite suffered similar issues.

According to Google, the issues reported included “Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat, Sites adding new pages issues, Keep issues, Voice mail issues.”

The tech giant is yet to provide more details on what exactly happened, and is now working on restoring services for all its users.