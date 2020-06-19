Google’s new Chrome extension allows users to generate links for specific text on web page

Google rolled out a new Google Chrome extension that lets users generate a URL for a specific text on a web page.

The extension ‘Link to Text Fragment’ will let users generate a link that leads directly to specific text on a web page.

“This extension allows for easily creating a special link to the currently selected text on a page via the context menu. When opening such a special link, a compatible browser will scroll the selected text into view and highlight it,” reads Google’s description for the extension.

Users can select the text that they wish to generate a link for and right-click on the same to copy the link using the "Copy Link to Selected Text" option from the context menu.

The text will be highlighted in yellow if they are able to successfully generate the link. They can then paste the link wherever they want to share it and it will lead directly to that specific text.

The extension builds upon a new feature added to Chromium called Text Fragments, the Verge reported.

“Text Fragments let you specify a text snippet in the URL fragment. When navigating to a URL with such a text fragment, the browser can emphasize and/or bring it to the user's attention,” reads the description of the feature.

It is the same technology that the search giant uses to highlight relevant texts in yellow and link specific parts of a web page in the search results.

However, creating these URLs manually can be tedious, The extension makes it more convenient. Text Fragments feature is currently compatible with Chromium-based browsers version 80 ad above. Firefox and Safari haven’t specified if they ill implement the feature yet.

The Link to Text Fragments extension will also function only with compatible browsers. It is now available on the Google Chrome web store.