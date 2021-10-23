Govt expects Indian electronics manufacturing to reach USD 300 bn by 2024-25: MoS IT

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The government expects the Indian electronics manufacturing sector to grow to around USD 300 billion (about Rs 22.5 lakh crore) by 2024-25, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
Speaking at an event by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), the minister said the government is looking beyond devices and communication, with expansion plans looking at equipment and systems, and further to automotive and medical equipment.
Chandrasekhar said in 2014-15, the electronics production in the country was about Rs 1.8 lakh crore which grew to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in five years.
Electronics is the second largest traded commodity after hydrocarbons and petroleum, he noted.
"We were marginal players for decades but we have grown on the back of very precise policy action...," Chandrasekhar said.
He further said in the USD 1.5 trillion global electronics market where there is clamour for a diversified and trusted supply chain, the government has now decided that India should be a significant player in that space.
"Our ambitions are reasonable. We believe that by 2024-25, we want to be at about USD 250-300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing in India," Chandrasekhar said.
The national electronics policy had set a target to create a USD 400 billion electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2025.
The minister also said India will be a very significant provider of trusted goods and services to the global market.
He said at some point, in the not so distant future, India will have the ability to manufacture semiconductors as well.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
Early in the book, Ramesh notes that there has so far been only one serious biographer of Sir Edwin, and says, ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...