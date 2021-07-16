GTech launches digital platform Mu Learn for students

Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of technology companies in Kerala, has launched Mu Learn, an industry-enabled digital platform for peer learning to nurture students with necessary expertise in IT industry from their college days.

The project is aimed at bridging the gap between the academic and the IT sectors. R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education, inaugurated the project here on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day.

Empowering academic sector

Among those present on the occasion were KM Abraham, Chairman, Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), Usha Titus, CMD, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks and Startup Mission, Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University Kerala, Rajashree MS, Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Technological University, Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy, Alexander Varghese, COO, UST, Sunil Jose, Chairman, GTech, Deepu S Nath, Convenor, The Academy and Technology Focus Group, GTech, Richard Antony, Director, EY, Sreekumar V, Centre Head, Tata Elxsi, and Anoop Ambika, CEO, Genpro Research.

The Academy and Technology Focus Group has formed the platform comprising leading IT companies and various academic institutions across the state. This platform will facilitate the academic sector to recognise the advanced requirements and innovative technologies of the industrial sector.

Faculty development programmes

Necessary upskilling programmes will be planned and implemented, an official spokesman said. Training and faculty development programmes will be provided to college teachers and students. Through Mu Learn, students will get the opportunity to network, acquire and demonstrate their skills with the help of mentors and industry leaders.

Tech communities have had an unprecedented impact on student development in these last couple of years. These communities have helped students to think together with industry leaders, find their tech niches, and participate in boot camps to perfect their crafts.

Started as a pilot project back in May, it has sought to build a framework joining communities to help students connect with their respective niches. In just two months, it has transformed into a 5000+ member community with students, faculty, and industry experts across all walks of technology.