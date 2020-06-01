Hacktivist group ‘Anonymous’ targets Minneapolis PD website in retaliation for George Floyd’s death

Hacktivist Group ‘Anonymous’ has come out of hiding over the weekend claiming to have hacked the Minneapolis Police Department’s website in retaliation for the death of George Floyd.

The hacker group had posted a video on Facebook May 28 which had garnered over 2.3 million views claiming to have hacked the Minneapolis PD website. According to a report by Bloomberg, the website has shows signs of being hacked since Saturday. The Police Department and the City of Minneapolis websites were temporarily inaccessible on Saturday. The website now has captchas to verify that the visitor is not a bot, the report said.

In the viral video posted originally on Anonymous’ Facebook page, an anonymous member in the signature Guy Fawkes mask spoke out against police brutality in light of the recent incident.

In the video, the hooded figure says, “Police brutality and murder is a widespread problem in the United States, which has undoubtedly infected nearly every jurisdiction in the country... But, the Minneapolis police department is among the worst and has a horrible track record of violence and corruption. This week’s brutal killing of George Floyd, which has sparked protests and national outrage, is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state.”

The hacker group has threatened to release more information on the same. They had also claimed to have hacked the Chicago PD radios to prevent officers from communicating about the ongoing protests in the city among other claims.

“The day so far: #Anonymous have taken down and exposed. The #Minneapolis PD website. Hacked Chicago PD radios. Promises to expose Ferguson PD. Released Trump and Epstein docs regarding their crimes,” Anonymous had tweed from their Twitter handle (@LatestAnonNews).

The hacktivist group claims to be a decentralized group of hackers spread across the globe. The group has targeted multiple public websites in the past but was relatively inactive over the past few years. The group claims to have come out of inactivity owing to the ongoing protests in the United States against the death of a black man George Floyd who died in police custody and racial discrimination in the country.

#Anonymous had been trending on Twitter throughout Sunday.