HCL inks 5-year pact with Mexico-based construction materials company Cemex

HCL Technologies (HCL) on Wednesday said it has signed a five-year agreement with Mexico-based Cemex, a global construction materials company, to deliver the next generation of employee services enabled by digital transformation, increased automation and near real-time analytics.
This multi-year managed services agreement comes as HCL has made a strategic commitment to expand its services and customer base across Mexico. HCL recently appointed Pablo Gallegos as its Mexico country head to lead HCL’s strategy in the region.
As part of the agreement, HCL will focus on global end-to-end transformation of IT lifecycle management, including IT managed services, digital transformation, infrastructure and application services, and end-user support, the company said in a statement.
HCL will leverage hybrid cloud platforms and focus on unification and convergence of skills across traditional infrastructure, cloud, applications and digital using agile practices in a unique capacity-based flexible model to support higher cloud adoption and end-to-end modernisation for Cemex, it said.
HCL will also collaborate with Neoris, a Cemex subsidiary, to create superior customer experience and achieve sustainable resilience in Cemex's supply chain, the Noida-based company said.
The agreement aims to help Cemex build a scalable digital enterprise to drive a differentiated experience using holistic digitalisation as the backbone premise.
“CEMEX selected HCL Technologies because we have a vision of working smarter to cater to the global company’s fast-growing operations,” said Fausto Sosa, vice-president of Information Technology at CEMEX. “HCL is the best partner for us on our digital transformation journey because it has the right expertise. With the delivery of platforms like CEMEX GO, we’ll see a 21st century digital adoption in the construction industry.”
“As a leading vertically integrated company focused on cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and urbanisation solutions, Cemex needs a transformative digital platform that can deliver mixed models while increasing business and IT alignment. HCL has the experience, solutions and talent to revamp CEMEX’s technology platforms," Ajay Bahl, executive vice-president for HCL Technologies, said.
