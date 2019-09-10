HCL Tech acquires Sankalp Semiconductor

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Noida-based technology firm HCL Technologies Limited (HCL) on Monday said it has acquired announced Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), an advanced technology design services provider offering comprehensive digital and mixed-signal SoC services and solutions from concept to prototype, in the semiconductor space.
Sankalp, with 5000+ man-years of experience in the semiconductor design space, brings strong capabilities in analog, digital and mixed-signal chip design. It provides end-to-end solutions in the Automotive, Consumer, IoT, Medical Electronics, Networking and Wireless domains.
“Sankalp will complement our strong semiconductor offerings and help offer a wider range of services to our customers in the analog and mixed-signal space. Sankalp will operate as a 100% subsidiary of HCL,” GH Rao, President – Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies, said.
This strategic acquisition would enable HCL to further expand into newer market-domains, especially in analog and mixed-signal design, he said.
“The strategic acquisition will enable synergies between engineering teams allowing us to offer broader semiconductor know-how, to a wider variety of customers. The joined forces will enable deeper engagements with customers in the end-to-end digital and mixed-signal design space," Samir Patel, CEO Sankalp Semiconductor, said.
