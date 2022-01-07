Here are the top smart home products launched at CES 2022

CES 2022 kick-started on January 5 with all the tech giants coming together and launching their products. This year it was both an in-person and virtual show from Las Vegas. In focus were smartphone products. Several brands have released smart home products like wireless video doorbell, outdoor camera, portable video projectors among others.

Here are some of the interesting smart home devices launched at the CES 2022.

Roborock S7 MaxV ultra:

The Roborock S7 MaxV ultra is a robot vacuum and a mop. Intact with an RGB camera, the Roborock costs $1400. The mop has feature of adjusting its cleaning pattern based on the floor. No manual maintenance is required to handle this mop and vacuum. The Roborock S7 MaxV ultra is expected to release in the mid of 2022.

The Adobe Wireless Video Doorbell:

Adobe has announced Adobe Wireless Video Doorbell. The $80 doorbell being wifi-enabled, is battery operated and does not require any hardwiring. The battery is rechargeable and runs for 6 months. The doorbell is intact with an 2K HD camera and 160 degree field coverage, and has a night vision. There is one person detection which notifies if there’s any movement in front of the camera. The product is also customisable.

Outdoor camera by Eve:

Eve has announced its outdoor camera. The camera costs $250 and will be launched on April 05. The camera supports Apple’s homekit ecosystem. The outdoor camera will record 1080p video. When detected any activity, notification will be sent intimating the person concerned.

Masonite M-Power Smart Door:

The Masonite M-Power Smart Door is a smart system, and Masonite has partnered with door manufacturers, Yale and Ring. The door comes with a smart lock and is intact with lights, censors and videobells. This door can be done while constructing a new home only.

Bosch Spexor:

The Bosch Spexor is a mobile alarm device. The Spexor is a mobile security assistant and has the capability to measure temperature and air quality. Being 4.7 inches tall, the Spexor also scans the environment. If there’s any irregularity being monitored by the Spexor, it immediately an intimation will be received for the concerned person. The security alarm has a rechargeable battery and lasts for 2 to 3 weeks in battery saving mode. The Spexor also works with wifi.