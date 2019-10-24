Here’s how SC ruling on Adjusted Gross Revenue will impact Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Who moved my bureaucrat?
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Centre's decision on the definition of adjusted gross revenue. This will have major ramifications for incumbent operators Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Telecom operators are required to pay licence fee and spectrum charges in the form of revenue share to the Government. The revenue amount used to calculate the revenue share is knows as AGR. While the Department of Telecom wants income earned by the operators from things such as bank deposits included as AGR, operators believe that the income earned from telecom services should be counted.
The definition of AGR has been a long standing issue between the DoT and the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), in particular, on some items that the TSPs strongly believe should not be included while calculating AGR since these are not part of the core telecommunications services.
While the industry has paid already 85 per cent of the demand raised by the DoT, the remaining 15 per cent has stayed disputed for a long time with the TSPs getting favorable judgments in various legal forums, including TDSAT, High Courts and even Supreme Court.
The latest petition by the DoT is being heard in the Supreme Court, wherein the DoT is demanding interest, penalty and interest on penalty on the outstanding amount. These amount to ₹92,641 crore (disputed actual demand is ₹23,189 crore, levy of Interest of ₹41,650 crore, penalty of ₹10,923 crore and interest on penalty of ₹16,878 crore), something the industry has been disputing and believes that the demand is unjust given previous judgments, where the same was held in favour of the industry by TDSAT on two occasions (2007 and 2015). The Supreme Court in 2011 also remanded the matter back to the TDSAT for interpretation of the heads and computation thereof.
Since then there have been multiple appeals and verdicts by the DoT and the industry/TSPs in various forums including High Courts and the Supreme Court of India.
All the appeals against the TDSAT order dated April 23, 2015 (both Union and the operators) was heard before the Bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S Abdul and Justice MR Shah. The Verdict was delivered today.
A portal for PM to manage postings of officers is in the works. Will it bring transparency to transfers?
Bombings, protests, coups, disease outbreaks are all making business movement riskier
Come festival season, HR executives try to think out-of-the box with regard to Diwali gifts for employees.
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
With a 13 per cent growth in consolidated revenue and 12.4 per cent EBITDA margin in the first half of FY20, ...
Stability in steel prices and lower raw material cost benefits can aid earnings in the forthcoming quarters
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
Contrarian funds pick out-of-favour stocks with strong fundamentals
The arrest of Jolly Amma Joseph, accused of killing six members of her husband’s family in Kerala’s Koodathayi ...
Artists, designers and mathematicians have pondered over the ways in which geometrical and other forms can be ...
The double life of a family man in a smartly written Amazon Prime series by Raj & DK raises disturbing ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism