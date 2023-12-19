Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has launched HGS Agent X, a single, integrated artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and analytics-powered user interface providing a state-of-the-art backbone for world-class contact centre operations. Agent X streamlines call centre agent workflow while enhancing customer interaction.

The holistic contact centre accelerator, HGS Agent X leans into the power of voice interaction by transcribing 100 per cent of the voice of the customer. Turning this unstructured voice into data provides a 360-degree view of customers desires and uses this insight to power agent engagements with a unified knowledge base and learning and engagement tools.

“Agent X puts a full complement of integrated tools in the hands of call centre agents to give them a 360-degree view of the customers with whom they are interacting. This interface strikes a true balance between the use of talent and technology, or ‘bots and brains’ to provide the best experiences for customers and the agents that support them,” said Venkatesh Korla, President and CEO at HGS Digital.

HGS Agent X is a set of pre-built automation accelerators, designed to speed up implementations of common contact centre platforms with standardised modules, improve agent retention by reducing the cognitive load on frontline staff, and reduce operating costs with shorter training times and reduced handle time in one easy-to-use system.

The company said, HGS Agent X benefits include the ability to transform productivity, sales, and bottom-line results, processes for onboarding, engaging, and retaining contact centre agents, insights to power data-driven business decisions, and employee and customer experience.

More than a tool for improving CX, Agent X also serves to enhance the agent experience through myriad functions aimed at improving job performance, including the extensive on-demand knowledge base and gamified incentivisation for expanding job proficiency.