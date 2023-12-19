The digital solutions company LTIMindtree has announced a collaboration with the technology major Microsoft to introduce cutting-edge, AI-powered employee engagement applications.

LTIMindtree, in its regulatory filing, has said that the generative AI-powered employee engagement applications, under the umbrella of Canvas.AI suite of AI offerings and solutions, will redefine enterprise effectiveness and enable greater personalisation.

It will use Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Search to enable AI-led capabilities, including content summarisation, graph-led knowledge structuring, and an innovative copilot.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer at LTIMindtree, said, “Our collaboration with Microsoft for generative AI-powered employee engagement applications signifies a major leap towards transforming industries and delivering innovation.” The company believes in harnessing the capabilities of generative AI, Deshpande added.

Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft, said, “LTIMindtree is delivering innovative employee engagement applications, built on Azure OpenAI Service, that will drive business transformation for customers.”

LTIMindtree recently inaugurated a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE), a hub for innovation, enabling customers to scale their digital transformation initiatives with AI technology.

