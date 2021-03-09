How a tiny Indian team lets Uber launch medicines delivery in the US

A tiny group of engineers at the Uber Eats engineering team in India has helped the Eats platform to introduce delivery of prescription medicines in parts of the US late last year.

The team that worked on this integration comprises Android and iOS engineers, a web engineer, a back-end engineer, and an engineering manager.

The team, based out of Uber Eats Hyderabad facility, has led the integration of prescription delivery company NimbleRx’s backend onto the Eats platform, paving the way for the launch of the service in the US.

“The team completed the integration process in just three weeks, allowing customers to order their prescription medication from neighbourhood pharmacies or transfer their existing prescription right from their Uber Eats app,” a Uber statement has said.

“Given the high priority, we place on the safety and convenience of customers, our teams worked at lightning speed to develop a solution for aiding the on demand delivery of medicines for those in need,” Jaiteerth Patwari, Site Lead, Eats Engineering said.

“With COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of rollout across the US, delivery of medicines continues to be a crucial service, helping people stay protected indoors,” he said.

The Eats Engineering team works on a global mandate and serves key markets such as the US, Canada, Belgium, and Japan. The team has led several projects where they have made food and medicines more accessible to people in these countries.