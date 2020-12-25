How IBM created a dynamic delivery model to cater to post-Covid needs

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted business processes across several verticals. IT firms, too, have been hit very hard. As they asked their employees to work remotely, they are expected to help their clients too to manage their business processes and human resources virtually.
IBM, which has enabled 98-99 per cent of its workforce to work remotely, has quickly evolved a dynamic delivery (of services) model. “It is essentially about moving to a contactless delivery model using automation. A lot of work could be done using technology with less human intervention,” Lingraju Sawkar, General Manager (Global Technology Services) of IBM India and South Asia, told BusinessLine.
From a model wherein the customer and support staff worked from one location, it suddenly became a dispersed model. “Now, five people from a customer organisation work in five different places. Getting the right tooling and technology to integrate holds the key,” Lingraju said. The dynamic delivery model focuses on primarily putting the system and structure in place to ensure availability of right tools.
The systems are no longer on the premise as they moved to cloud. The nature of governance has changed. “From periodical PowerPoint presentations, reporting has moved to dynamic dashboards where you get online reports, information on how the system is auto-healing and how self-corrective actions are taking place,” Lingraju said.
He said the pandemic had forced the organisations accelerate digital transformation.
During this period of Covid, IBM enabled a couple of car companies to launch connected vehicle projects, empowering the car companies gather voluminous data that a car generated every day.
Besides sending data on the performance of the vehicle, it can help companies collect data on how safe a driver is and how efficient the vehicle is in consuming oil. “Data can let the insurance companies offer a variable premium,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
Glimpses of festivities from a remote village
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...