How IBM created a dynamic delivery model to cater to post-Covid needs

The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted business processes across several verticals. IT firms, too, have been hit very hard. As they asked their employees to work remotely, they are expected to help their clients too to manage their business processes and human resources virtually.

IBM, which has enabled 98-99 per cent of its workforce to work remotely, has quickly evolved a dynamic delivery (of services) model. “It is essentially about moving to a contactless delivery model using automation. A lot of work could be done using technology with less human intervention,” Lingraju Sawkar, General Manager (Global Technology Services) of IBM India and South Asia, told BusinessLine.

From a model wherein the customer and support staff worked from one location, it suddenly became a dispersed model. “Now, five people from a customer organisation work in five different places. Getting the right tooling and technology to integrate holds the key,” Lingraju said. The dynamic delivery model focuses on primarily putting the system and structure in place to ensure availability of right tools.

The systems are no longer on the premise as they moved to cloud. The nature of governance has changed. “From periodical PowerPoint presentations, reporting has moved to dynamic dashboards where you get online reports, information on how the system is auto-healing and how self-corrective actions are taking place,” Lingraju said.

He said the pandemic had forced the organisations accelerate digital transformation.

Connected cars

During this period of Covid, IBM enabled a couple of car companies to launch connected vehicle projects, empowering the car companies gather voluminous data that a car generated every day.

Besides sending data on the performance of the vehicle, it can help companies collect data on how safe a driver is and how efficient the vehicle is in consuming oil. “Data can let the insurance companies offer a variable premium,” he said.