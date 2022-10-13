Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Party allows users to watch movies and TV shows with up to 100 friends or family members. The feature is available and accessible only to Amazon Prime customers. Users have to be within the same country to watch and interact during a watch party.

Here’s how to host a Watch Party on Amazon Prime Video

Step 1: Log on to your Prime Video account.

Step 2: Select the movie or a TV show you want to watch with friends online.

Step 3: Click on ‘Watch Party’ from the options including Trailer, Watchlist, and Share. The feature is accessible through Prime Video’s website and the application.

To watch a series together, you will have to select ‘Watch Party’ appearing next to individual episodes.

Step 4: Enter a chat name.

Step 5: Now, click on the ‘Create Watch Party’ option.

Step 6: Amazon will generate a link to be share with your friends and host the streaming.

Note: Your guests at the party can join using the link. However, they will have to be Amazon Prime customers.

Only the host has controls to pause, play or end the streaming. However, each participant of a watch party can modify their audio controls and subtitles.