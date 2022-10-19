As of 2021, CRED claims that the company processed approximately 25 per cent of all credit card bill payments in India, and 35 per cent of premium credit cardholders in the country are on CRED.

According to CRED insights, users on the app spent nearly ₹39,490 crore in 2021 while paying for utilities, shopping, food etc.

Step-wise guide to open CRED account

Install the CRED app from Play Store or App Store.

Verify your number by putting in the one time password (OTP) .

. Apply for CRED membership. If your credit score is more than 750 , you can easily become a member.

, you can easily become a member. All your credit cards will appear as CRED has done integration with credit bureau Experian .

. Verify your cards to add it to the app by putting in the hidden numbers of the card .

. It verifies your card and you can now pay your bills to get reward points.

CRED home feed | Photo Credit: -

If your request to be member is rejected, here are the steps that you can take.

Try changing the contact details if there are many mobile numbers linked to different cards.

Contact their customer support if they have rejected for no reason.

If your credit score is low i.e. below 750, wait for some time and try again.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit