Tata Play has recently extended its OTT service — Tata Play Binge— to non-DTH subscribers. At the time of its launch in 2020, the app was available only to Tata Play subscribers.

Tata Play Binge provides access to more than 16 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Voot, Zee5, and SonyLIV.

Here are the subscription plans categorised based on the pricing.

MX Starter, Zee5 Starter and Voot Starter plans

Tata Play offers content from 7 OTTs under these plans. One another OTT could be MX Player or Zee5 or Voot Select. These three packs are priced at ₹59 per month each and are accessible on the web and mobile.

Mini 1 & 2 plans

Under this plan, users can access content from 11 OTT apps on the web and mobile, including MX Player, at ₹99 per month. However, users have to choose the plan based on their requirements to access Zee5 and Voot Select.

Super plan

Binge’s Super plan will aggregate content from 15 OTT apps, including Voot, MX Player, and Disney+ Hotstar. It is priced at ₹175 per month and is accessible on mobile, web, and television.

Mega plan

Tata Play Binge’s Mega plan provides access to 17 OTT platforms, including SonyLIV, MX Player, DocuBay, and Eros Now. Users can subscribe to the plan at ₹299 per month and gain access to the content on mobile, web, and TV.

Binge Elite plan

Tata Play offers a yearly subscription to its Binge app, supporting 11 OTT platforms, including Hungama, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5. The plan costs ₹999 per year and can be accessed on the web and mobile app.

