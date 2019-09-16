Hyderabad to host IndiaSoft in March 2020

My Five: Farshid Cooper
The 20th edition of IndiaSoft, a two-day flagship IT event of Electronics and Computer Software Promotion Council (sponsored by the Government of India), will be held in Hyderabad on March 3-4, 2020. It will display India’s capabilities in areas such as automation, Internet of Things and robotics.
Around 250 Indian IT firms are likely to participate in the event, which is expected to see around 500 ICT buyers from 60 countries, said the Council’s Executive Director DK Sareen.
Concurrently, there will be GLOBALSOFT 2020, wherein over 50 foreign IT companies will display products and solutions to buyers from India and global markets, he told newspersons. Nalin Kohli, Chairman, IndiaSoft, said while delegates are expected to come from countries like the US, Britain, Japan and Germany, the Indian SMEs and start-ups will remain major target audiences. The event is being held in the backdrop of ICT exports to the tune of $170 billion envisaged by the the Council by end of 2020.
The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council on Monday said there was an opportunity for Information Technology (IT) companies in India to tap unexplored markets in the US.
Nalin Kohli said 65 per cent of India’s software exports were to North America and Canada and there was still an opportunity to tap the unexplored markets in the US.
“Georgia (USA) has been identified (to tap the opportunity available). We are doing a roadshow in Georgia. If that happens, a large chunk of small IT companies may start talking to their counterparts in the US,” he told PTI on the sidelines of an event here.
Noting that big IT companies in the US set up subsidiary in India through partnerships, he said smaller companies too were looking for suitable tie-ups to set up base in India.
“So, they look at India as a huge market”, he said.
According to him, 65 per cent of India’s software exports go to North America, Canada, 25 per cent to Europe and remaining to other parts of the globe.
DK Sareen said ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) can become a ‘game-changer’ for India. By 2020-end, nearly 1.9 billion devices were expected to be connected from the current base of 60 billion under IoT, he said.
