IBM launches fourth annual Call for Code global challenge

Bengaluru, March 22
Together with Call for Code creator David Clark Cause, charitable partner United Nations Human Rights and the Linux Foundation, IBM Monday announced the launch of the 2021 Call for Code Global Challenge. This year's competition invites India’s brightest software developers and innovators to combat climate change with open source-powered technology.
The focus for the challenge this year is Climate Change & Sustainability. Key themes under this are: clean water and sanitation; zero hunger; responsible production and green consumption.
What makes Call for Code unique is the impact it is making on the ground through its deployments in communities around the world. Winning solutions are successfully incubated, field-tested, and deployed in communities where they can make the greatest impact. It is in this context that the challenge in India is even more special. There are 24.5 million developers in the world, with India being the second-largest at 4.1 million and the fastest growing developer base globally. India and the US are the only nations projected to have more than 5 million developers by 2025.
“As the leading Hybrid Cloud & AI company, it is our responsibility to leverage our technology expertise and strong ecosystem collaborations to help tackle some of the most pressing concerns faced by the world today. At IBM we not only solve business problems, but also put the power of tech to work for good. Being a responsible steward of technology is core to IBM’s culture and GoodTech is at the heart of it. The Call for Code Global Challenge 2021 reiterates this commitment to sustainability and to drive technology innovation in India, for India and the world,” said Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia.
With Call for Code, IBM is empowering the developer ecosystem globally with technologies like Open Hybrid Cloud, AI, Automation and Quantum; putting them in the hands of the world’s 24 million developers, data scientists, and problem solvers to help address some of the biggest issues of our time. Call for Code is IBM’s largest and most ambitious Tech for Good platform - bringing together the world’s developers and problem solvers to take on some of the most pressing concerns faced by the world today.
IBM started this journey of Call for Code, three years ago as a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment that has today grown quickly into so much more. Since its inception in 2018, this movement has witnessed an overwhelming response from the developer community, with over 400,000 developer participants across 179 countries; and has already created more than 15,000 applications using IBM technologies. IBM has consistently had more people participate from India than anywhere else.
