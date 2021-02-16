IBM to launch Tech Mahindra’s Blue Mountain on its cloud service

IBM and Tech Mahindra have decided to further deepen their collaboration and build a $1 billion ecosystem for each other in the next three years.

A press statement from IBM on Tuesday said it will launch Tech Mahindra’s Blue Marble on IBM Cloud for telecommunications to drive 5G momentum.

This flexibility will help bring cloud capabilities to where client data resides, in the environment of their choice, while focusing on consistency, user experience, and security. The offering will be a part of Tech Mahindra’s leading digital business portfolio which accounts for nearly 50 per cent of the company’s revenue.

The global partnership between Tech Mahindra and IBM spans over two decades. This synergy has resulted in the development of unique solutions and accelerators by leveraging IBM blockchain, data, AI, and Security capabilities. Through these offerings, customers can comprehend quicker, act smarter and faster by translating data to actionable insights, a press statement from the company said.

Tech Mahindra will collaborate with IBM to adopt Cloud Pak for Security as the core component to drive their Security Operations Center (SoC) strategy, expand their data security leveraging IBM Guardium, IBM Consumer Identity and Access Management and IBM Trusteer for fraud prevention.