Two-third of 3,000 CEOs identify prolonged global recession as top concern: IBM Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
IBM (International Business Machines) carried out a survey of 3,000 chief executives on corporate priorities after the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 CEO Study revealed that the corporates will primarily focus on getting rid of distractions, discarding outmoded traditions, and exploiting unique advantages this year.
This comes as two-thirds of respondents identified a prolonged global recession as a top concern for business.
“The Covid-19 pandemic challenged many leaders to focus on what’s essential, like their people,” says Mark Foster, senior vice president at IBM Services.
IBM study stated that agility is a top priority for leaders “to an unprecedented degree.” More than half (56 per cent) of CEOs emphasize the need to “aggressively pursue” operational agility and flexibility over the next two to three years.
Also read: Pandemic accelerated global firms to adopt AI tech
Technology is expected to have the biggest business impact over the next few years. CEOs are looking most to the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to deliver results.
Half of the CEOs in the study cited regulation as a priority. “This unquestionably reflects a rising assertiveness by governments around privacy, data, trade and – amplified by Covid-19 – health,” the IBM study noted.
IBM further elaborated on the three core areas of focus among CEOs. These include:
Forty-eight per cent of respondents cited customers, clients, and citizens as their most important business priorities. This includes creating positive customer experiences and focusing on ethics and integrity.
Thirty per cent of the 3,000 CEOs, products, and services are the priority, with a focus on innovation.
The other 20 per cent of CEOs in the study prioritize operations, with a focus on efficiency, distribution, pricing structure, and transparency.
“In the context of Covid-19, this is the group hit hardest during 2020. Among even the outperformers in this cohort, 60 per cent report expected revenue declines for the year, a figure twice the size of outperformers in the customer- and product-focused groups,” IBM stated. The findings of the study were published in the World Economic Forum platform.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...