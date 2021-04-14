IBS Soft to partner Gulf Air’s Falconflyer loyalty programme

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has selected IBS Software to partner its Falconflyer loyalty programme and provide it with the flexibility to 'dynamically adapt the programme to meet the needs of travellers and enhance its members’ experience.'

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour, cruise and hospitality industries. It has grown as an international player from its Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram base where it was founded.

Revamped mobile app

Gulf Air has entered into this partnership as part of digital transformation to deliver ‘best experience’ to Falconflyers. IBS’s iFly Loyalty platform will transform Falconflyer for both consumers and partners. Members will benefit from a revamped mobile app and a new customer experience designed to deliver personalised offers and rewards.

Programme partners will benefit from an accelerated on-boarding process and a new B2B engagement channel that provides new insights and data to support effective partner management. iFly Loyalty has been developed to help anticipate traveller behaviour, a company spokesman said.

This gives airlines the ability to turn data into actionable insights, enabling loyalty programmes to adapt to changing patterns of behaviour and quickly reconfigure offerings to members. In addition, iFly Loyalty will provide Gulf Air with the capability to run multiple loyalty programmes from a single platform.

Offers ‘compelling experience’

Captain Waleed Al Alawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Gulf Air, said his company is committed to providing loyal Falconflyer members with a compelling experience that delivers bespoke offers and redemption options that they value.

“By partnering with IBS Software, we firmly believe that we will significantly enhance the way we reward our customers, as well as provide greater insight and flexibility to our loyalty partners.”

Loyalty play in Covid-19 times

Anand Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, IBS Software, said that Gulf Air shared its passion for customer engagement. He is ‘thrilled to be working with a business that implicitly understands the transformative impact customer loyalty will play in the recovery from Covid-19.”

IBS Software is working closely with Gulf Air to ensure its system has the flexibility required to change with the times and meet the needs of Gulf Air’s Falconflyers. Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East.