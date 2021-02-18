In post-pandemic world, hybrid work model will be mainstream: Zoom

The future of work in a post-Covid-19 pandemic world is going to be centred around hybrid with video communications tool retaining their importance, according to Eric S. Yuan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zoom.

Yuan speaking at the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021 said, “When we all go back, it will not be the same way, as we worked before. We all need to pull back from office. Hybrid (model) will be mainstream. Down the road, employee or employer are going to make a decision; either two or three days a week in the office, or two or three days at home. Having said that, I think tools like Zoom will stay.”

According to Yuan, such tools can help employees who work from home have the same experience as those working in the office.

Founded in 2011 by Yuan post his stint at Webex, the platform launched in a “crowded market” witnessed massive popularity as the world turned to remote working and learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Yuan, daily meeting participants grew from 10 million in December 2019 to 350 million on peak days in March-April 2020.

In terms of hyperscaling the solution moving forward, Yuan said that the focus for the platform will remain on customer service and maintaining simplicity while adding new features for the platform.

“The key is, ‘we have to add more and more features, but how to keep the simplicity?’ because simplicity is the key. We call it the balance. We have to look at everything from an end-user perspective,” he said.

The Zoom CEO further talked about innovation in general and opined that the Silicon Valley still remains the number one place in terms of innovation with places like Bengaluru coming up close.

Talking about Zoom’s expansion in India, Yuan said that the market seemed like a natural choice.

“You look at a Bengaluru, Chennai or other cities, a lot of talents, the greatest talents. Another reason is, look at our multinational companies, customers, almost all of them have an office somewhere in India. It was a natural choice for us to count on talent in India to help us grow our business, not only in India but also in other countries as well.”