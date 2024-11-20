India has the advantage of having a combination of the most modern technologies in addition to the traditional knowledge because next industrial revolution will largely be economical driven and artificial intelligence (AI) can play a big role in it, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, said at an event here.

Speaking at the AI Leadership Meet 2024 titled -- “AI for India: Advancing India’s AI Development - Innovation, Ethics, and Governance,” organised by Assocham, Singh said India’s National Strategy for AI is guided by a comprehensive approach focused on innovation, ethical governance, and global collaboration.

“The government is fostering partnerships between academia, private enterprises, and startups to propel AI applications in critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, and space exploration,” he said adding that AI can be the backbone of India’s future development, capable of driving economic growth and addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, public service delivery, and national security.

Singh also announced India’s first practical AI Data Bank, an initiative that aims to accelerate technological growth and innovation by providing researchers, startups, and developers access to high-quality, diverse datasets essential for creating scalable and inclusive AI solutions.

The Minister underscored the strategic importance of the AI Data Bank in enhancing national security through real-time analytics of satellite, drone, and IoT data, he said adding that this step aligns with India’s goal to utilise AI for predictive analytics in disaster management and cyber security.

The Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to ensuring transparent and fair AI systems, with robust governance frameworks being developed to address challenges like algorithmic bias and data privacy. He also emphasised the need for India to actively participate in global platforms such as the United Nations and G20 to promote a rules-based AI framework.

Meanwhile, Archana Vohra, Managing Director, Commerce & Payments, at Google said that Google is actively contributing to India’s digital public infrastructure such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), including Aadhaar.

“Our initiatives like the secure AI framework and the coalition of secure AI demonstrates our commitment to collaborative security...And, finally, we firmly believe that transparency and control are fundamental in the responsible AI framework and at Google, this is core to our AI principles,” Vohra who is also the Co-Chair at Assocham AI Task Force, said.

