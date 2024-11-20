Tamil Nadu Minister for IT & Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will deliver the Vvaledictory and the event will be inaugurated by Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu AI Summit on Thursday will discuss and debate on the transformative nature and limitless possibilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in daily lives. The event’s them is “From Hype to Hope to Reality : Turning Dreams into Destinies”

AI adoption began with hype and limitless possibilities, evolving into hope as businesses explored its potential. Now, real-world successes make AI integral to core strategies, transforming operations, products, and customer experiences.

A series of panel discussions will be held on various sectors and fireside chats anchored by the editorial team of The Hindu. The sessions will feature AI masterminds, CXOs, industrialists, bureaucrats, and other eminent personalities from the Tech industry. Congregation of some of the most brilliant minds, domain experts and industry stakeholders.

