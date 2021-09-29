India server market logs $289.5 mn revenue in Q2 2021: IDC

The server market in India grew 6.4 per cent year-on-year to touch $289.5 million in revenue in Q2 2021 (April-June) versus $272 million in Q2 2020, according to the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker.

As per the Q2 2021 tracker (September 2021 release), the x86 server market accounted for 90.4 per cent of the revenue, which is 4.8 percentage points higher compared with the same quarter last year.

The x86 server market increased YoY by 12.3 per cent in terms of revenue to reach $261.6 million in Q2 2021 from $232.9 million in Q2 2020. Verticals such as insurance, media and resource industries witnessed the highest YoY growth in terms of revenue in Q2 2021.

The highest contribution in the x86 market mainly came from professional services, telecommunications, discrete manufacturing, and banking verticals, the report said.

Spending in the professional services vertical was led by investments from fintech, cloud service providers (CSPs), telecom players, and IT/ITeS companies. Additionally, increased focus on digitalisation and modernisation has led to higher investments from banking and discrete manufacturing.

Top vendors in India x86 server market

In Q2 2021, Dell Technologies emerged as the top vendor in the India x86 server market with a revenue share of 25.2 per cent and revenue of $65.8 million. The top three verticals for Dell Technologies were professional services, banking, and telecommunications.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was in second spot with a revenue share of 23.8 per cent and revenue of $62.2 million. Its key verticals were telecommunications, professional services, and discrete manufacturing.

Lenovo and Cisco came third and fourth, respectively, with a revenue share of 8.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent and absolute revenues of $22.2 million and $19.6 million, respectively.

The non-x86 server market decreased 28.8 per cent YoY with revenue totalling $27.9 million in Q2 2021 from $39.1 million in Q2 2020. IBM continued to top the list with a 41.1 per cent of revenue share during the quarter and an absolute revenue of $11.5 million. Oracle came second, followed by HPE, with revenue shares of 18.4 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively

“We anticipate the growth momentum to continue for the second half of 2021, amid multiple issues in the supply chain, which is expected to normalise in the next couple of quarters. We also expect the lead times for server shipments to increase by a couple of weeks, which might lead to a marginal increase in the average selling price. The overall market sentiment looks positive; we expect YoY 25 per cent growth in value for the India server market in CY 2021,” said Angad Pandey, Market Analyst, Server, IDC India.