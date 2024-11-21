India must continue prioritising skill development across multiple technologies to fully realise its deep tech potential, said Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India. Currently, India leads in AI skills penetration, with three times more AI-skilled talent in comparison to other countries.

She stressed the need for continues focus on skilling despite the increase in AI-skilled individuals.

Emphasising on the disparity in AI research at the Grace Hopper Celebration (GHIC) event, she said, “The future of AI cannot be shaped with a single perspective, and representation in AI is essential.”

Presently, women comprise only 25 per cent of AI researchers globally underscoring under-representation and missed opportunities to create more inclusive and equitable systems. “AI has the potential to break barriers and create a level playing field. But for AI to do this effectively, it must be developed by teams that represent the diversity,” she said.

The GHCI event focused on upskilling, diversity, and the need for women in leadership roles. Commenting on this, Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org, said, “The number of women working at the entry-level positions are equal to men in many spaces. However, by the time they reach leadership roles, the number drops to 7-8 per cent.” Bo Young Lee, President of Research and Advisory at AnitaB.org, added that in India, the figure is even lower, with only 5 per cent of women working in leadership roles in tech.

The three-day event, held in Bengaluru from November 20 to 22, is expected to feature over 200 speakers.