India software market revenues liekly to surpass $8.2 billion by year end: IDC

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Research and forecast firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), has estimated the India software market to surpass $8.2 billion by the end of 2021. The market was pegged at $4.0 billion in 1H21, registering a growth of 15.9 per cent year-over-year (y-o-y) compared to 1H20.
India accounted for 18.3 per cent of the overall Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan and China (APeJC) region software market during 1H21. Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP maintained their leadership position in the India market during the first half of the year.
Hemanth Gudiwada, Associate Market Analyst at IDC India, said, "Indian enterprises are continuing their digital transformation initiatives with a clear focus on scalable, secure, and agile frameworks. They ramped up investments on cloud for scalability, AI to leverage data accurately and serve the clients more efficiently, and security to protect their network & systems with greater emphasis on SASE & Zero Trust frameworks, identity management solutions, among others."
As a result, the corresponding software markets are experiencing accelerated growth, and the growth in these markets is expected to continue for the next couple of quarters. Tech providers are continuing to invest in India to fully utilise the opportunity and explore untapped potential across Indian enterprises, he added.
IDC classifies the software market into three primary categories — applications, application development and deployment (AD&D), and systems infrastructure (SI) software. Applications contributed 60.9 per cent to the overall market revenues, followed by AD&D and SI software with shares of 21.0 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, in 1H21.
Also read: India is the largest R&D house for Intel outside of US: Nivruti Rai
As per IDC’s current estimates, collaborative applications, engineering applications, content workflow andmanagement applications, customer relationship management (CRM) applications, and enterprise resource management (ERM) applications are leading the software segment in terms of revenue. The collaborative applications market witnessed the highest growth of 40.1 per cent during 1H21, followed by system and service management software and artificial intelligence platforms at 31.8 per cent and 30.7 per cent, respectively.
IDC estimates India’s overall software market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0 per cent between 2020 and 2025. Cloud has become a critical element of enterprises' digital strategy, with cloud migration becoming a priority. IDC estimates the contribution of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) markets to the overall software market to increase from 37.1 per cent in 2020 to 59.0 per cent in 2025, growing with a CAGR of 25.1 per cent with more emphasis on PaaS solutions.
IDC expects acceleration in demand for technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) software, artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, conferencing and collaborative applications, IT service management (ITSM) software, and digital commerce applications, among others.
Also read: IDC-SAP study says 74% of midmarket enterprises are moving applications to Cloud
Shweta Baidya, Senior Research Manager at IDC India, said, "The India software market continued to display the strongest growth trajectory with the highest growth across the APeJC region. The pent-up demand culminated in a sharp spike in the market growth during the first half of 2021, compared to 2020. Most of the enterprises have already reached the pre-pandemic normalcy levels, while some organisations expect operations to normalise by the end of 2021 or first half of 2022."
Collaborative applications, artificial intelligence platforms, system and service management and security witnessed the strongest growth during the period due to the adoption of cloud-based solutions, she said. "Software vendors have been re-aligning their portfolios and offerings to cater to the evolving requirements of their clients. There is a strong push towards solutions that are agile, scalable and secure, and enterprises are clearly prioritizing vendors with platform offerings over point solutions," Baidya added.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...