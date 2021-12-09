WhiteHat Jr ties up with Microsoft India to offer game-based coding courses

WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft India to provide students and teachers access to personalised and immersive learning experiences with Minecraft.

The start-up will offer a Code with Minecraft course for students on its platform. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy.

The Code with Minecraft course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years. Students start with game-based learning on Minecraft, where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds and play multiplayer games within Minecraft’s evolving environment, while learning foundational coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops and conditionals. As students progress through the curriculum, they will learn advanced coding concepts and languages.

Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr, said, "Young learners experience the joy of creating with technology through our coding courses. Students love our classes as they work on live projects and develop new skills with the support of a live teacher. For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world. We are very excited to be able to collaborate with Microsoft India and bring such engaging learning experiences to children."

Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said, “The skills of the future will look very different from the skills that exist today. Platforms like Minecraft are ensuring students have deep, immersive learning experiences that unlock both creativity and critical thinking. Our partnership with WhiteHat Jr is a strong step in making learning engaging and preparing young adults with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy.”