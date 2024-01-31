Ahmed Mazhari President, Microsoft Asia, believes that developments around Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the The biggest and most innovative developments that tech has experienced over several decades and India is well positioned to enable its adoption.

“The pace of diffusion of this technology is unprecedented and we are confident that AI will touch every facet of our lives in 2024. Tech services companies are doubling down and intensifying their focus on building new capabilities and skills to serve customers’ needs in generative AI. We are excited that, today, one in four AI projects on GitHub comes from India and, by 2026, India will have eclipsed the US. India is very uniquely positioned to enable the adoption of AI at scale at home and in international markets,” Mazhari said at the Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai today.

Dynamic landscape

Much of India’s dynamic landscape is being shaped by sector-agnostic adoption of the intelligent cloud and AI, together creating a new class of distributed, connected applications and breakthrough business outcomes. According to a recent report commissioned by Microsoft, for every USD that a company invests in AI, it realizes an average return of USD 3.50. Infusing AI into every layer of the tech stack is delivering real productivity gains for organizations, amplifying human ingenuity, and reducing digital debt, according to Microsoft.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia said, “India is emerging as a leader both in AI adoption and as a hub of talent, and our mission at Microsoft is to enable AI for everyone, democratizing access for every sector, organization and citizen in the country. We are working closely with businesses across India to scale and transform with AI, in line with our commitment to being India and South Asia’s most trusted and innovative AI partner. Building on our tech stack with GitHub Copilot, Bing Chat and Microsoft 365 Copilot, we envision a world where everyone will have a copilot for everything they do regardless of their profession.”