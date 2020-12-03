Indian software developers were 46% more productive in 2020: Report

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
There was significant growth in developer productivity in India according to the State of the Octoverse 2020 report by GitHub.
As per the report, developer productivity grew 46 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in 2020.
A subsidiary of Microsoft, GitHub provides hosting for software development.
There was a growth of 103.1 per cent YoY in the total number of active students on the platform.
The number of open-source contributors from India on the platform has also increased by 5.2 per cent this year, as per the report.
Globally, the platform has witnessed a 35 per cent increase in the number of software repositories created than last year. Contributions from developers across the globe to open-source projects has also increased by 25 per cent in 2020.
“We see increased development work—both time spent and amount of work—across all time zones we investigate,” the report said.
“It’s unclear if developers are taking advantage of flexible work schedules, or stretching the same amount of work over a longer period of time. However, in some cases work volume increases. Developers may be taking advantage of flexible schedules to manage their time and energy, which contributes to this sustained productivity,” it added.
Developers are also leveraging open source to learn and create, and also as an “ important escape from work.”
The report also shows the top programming languages preferred by software developers across the globe. This includes Javascript, Python, Java, Typescript, C#, PHP, C++, C, Shell, Ruby and Objective-C.
