India’s first drone common testing centre under the Defence Testing Infrastructure (DTI) scheme will be established at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. It will be established in 2.3 acres at the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal near Sriperumbudur. It will enable the State to be a significant contributor to the self-reliance of the country in the aerospace & defence sector, said a release issued by TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce.

A consortium of companies consisting of Keltron, Sense Image Technologies, Standards Testing & Compliance and Avishka Retailers have been shortlisted based on their response to the bid process to partner with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) for establishing the facility at an estimated cost of ₹45 crore. TIDCO had floated an RFP for identifying industrial partners for establishing this test centre as a joint venture in compliance with the guidelines of the DTI Scheme.

TIDCO is the nodal agency for the implementation of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC). As part of the implementation of the TNDIC, the State government Nadu has adopted a multi-pronged strategy. One of them is the creation of an enabling ecosystem including common testing centres for the aerospace and defence Industry. Currently the non-availability of test centres which can support the aerospace and defence standards outside DPSU/DRDO is an entry barrier for many organisations.

UAS

TIDCO had planned to lower this barrier by establishing test centres for multiple sub-domains, which include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). The testing for UAS (Drone) is currently done component-wise at different test centres which reduces the efficiencies of the organisations and also increases the cost. Such an integrated facility is available only with DRDO at Chitradurga, Karnataka, for its own use.

“This testing centre will enable Tamil Nadu to become a preferred destination for aerospace and defence companies to set up their Indian operations. Many other suggestions were received at a round-table held recently with representatives from the aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors. We are committed to taking necessary action and positive outcomes will be seen soon,” Rajaa said.

