Industrial robots to become the new automation tool: Study

In India, due to low penetration of automation in the manufacturing industry, industrial robotics is all set to drive the growth and provide reliable automation in the industry, according to a report by Deloitte India.

The demand would be generated by automobile and general industry including metal and electronics industry. Professional service robot market in India is yet to take off, but trends project maximum scope of growth which can dominate the robotics sector in India, the study ‘Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) Predictions 2020’, said.

The India report, which predicts the upcoming trends in telecom, media and technology space, also states that India is a growth market for software-based robot assistance like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), cognitive and Artificial Intelligence-driven process automation.

“In 2020, industrial, professional and software robotics are set to grow. The success of industrial automation will result in a paradigm shift in the manufacturing industry. We will also start to witness the convergence of new technologies with emergence of 5G promising to provide a better connectivity and integration of newer, smarter technologies,” P.N. Sudarshan, Partner, Deloitte India, said.

In the endeavour to reduce the dependence of fossil fuels and providing affordable and environmentally friendly public transportation options, Electric Vehicles (EV) are expected to play an important role, with their potential for higher energy efficiency, lower emissions and greater energy diversity.

India perhaps is one of the few markets in the world where digital advertising accounts for relatively less – 19 per cent of total estimated Adex value of around $10 billion, lower than the contribution of print (29 per cent) and Television (39 per cent) advertising.

Deloitte predicts the digital advertisement space will grow by 30 per cent year-on-year in 2020 with mobile advertising contributing 70 per cent of the digital ad revenue, primarily due to growth in video content consumption and increased awareness of the benefits of programmatic advertising.

Over-the-top

Over-the-top (OTT) video has seen a rapid growth in both demand and supply. Content development and production, partnerships with OTTs and audio and video on demand players, devices have either developed Content Distribution Networks (CDNs) or have partnered with leading CDNs.

India currently has an audience base of 350 million and is predicted to grow to 500 million in 2020. This will give an expected rise to mobile data traffic at an annual 40 per cent to reach 5.5 exabytes per month in 2021 and video is likely to contribute to 75 per cent of this data traffic.

Out of the 75 per cent new video audience, rural India is expected to drive the growth of the digital content, it said.

“We have witnessed the demand and supply of OTT platform content growing, combined with India’s online viewership to touch 500 million. In 2020, the growth is going to be steady and now CDN will want a slice of the market,” Jehil Thakkar, Partner, Deloitte India said.

Convergence of content creators, content providers, CDNs, telecom service providers and device manufacturers to deliver a seamless and personalised experience is bound to hold all participating parties in good stead.

Adoption of 5G

Adoption of 5G in India will open new doors for innovation leading to the development of inclusive and indigenous technologies by building R&D capabilities, developing home grown intellectual property across the telecom value chain, cross-sector convergence and design-led manufacturing.

“Due to imminent emergence of 5G in India we will see a huge change in the demand with reference to the telecom sector. Telecommunication companies are gearing up to provide private networks to relevant industries and campuses. Due to this, it is anticipated that penetration of digital content will be growing with the help of 5G technology and will also give rise to new business models and innovation. 5G also promises to provide better connectivity to customers and to enable and integrate technologies,” Sathish Gopalaiah, Partner, Deloitte India, said.