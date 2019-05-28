Info Edge to acquire Highorbit Careers for Rs 81 cr

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns online job portal Naukri, on Tuesday said it will acquire Highorbit Careers - that operates job portals iimjobs.com and hirist.com - for cash consideration of Rs 80.82 crore. “The company has agreed to acquire 100 per cent share capital on a fully diluted basis. Post the completion of the acquisition, iimjobs will become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company,” Info Edge said in a BSE filing.
The combination of iimjobs’ strong brand proposition and Info Edge’s strong distribution network, enables Info Edge to better serve its recruiter clients and jobseekers by tailoring its services to meet their requirements, it added.
Commenting on the acquisition Hitesh Oberoi, co-promoter, MD and CEO, Info Edge said, “iimjobs has managed to carve a niche for itself and has built a great brand in the premium jobseeker community. Its value proposition strongly complements, Naukri’s proposition to its customers,” he added.
The transaction is expected to close by June 30.
Tarun Matta, Founder of IIMJobs said the partnership will give it the resources to build better products, serve customers better, and take its products to more customers.
Highorbit Careers had a turnover of Rs 16.6 crore as on March 31, 2019. It has around 23,000 job postings and 1.8 million job applications every month on, iimjobs.com and hirist.com. Info Edge owns naukri.com, naukrigulf.com, firstnaukri.com and ambitionbox. Its platform has more than 60 million registered jobseekers and offers products such as Resume Database Access, Job Postings and Response Management Tool to over 76,000 corporate clients.
The stocks of Info Edge ended higher by 2 per cent at Rs 1,965.75.
