Infosys acquires Singtel’s delivery center in Malaysia

Infosys, through its subsidiary Infosys Consulting Pte. Ltd., has acquired 100 per cent of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications Limited’s (“Singtel”) delivery center in Malaysia - Global Enterprise International Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

This acquisition is expected to bolster Infosys’ presence in Malaysia, a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients, the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

This move the release added also aligns with Infosys’ long-term strategy for Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) vertical including platform-led transformation of Customer and Service Experience for clients. The company did not disclose what were the terms of the transaction.

Infosys shares were down by 1.3 per cent and were trading at ₹1,730 on a day when the broader Sensex was down by about 300 points.