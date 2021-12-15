Meta: ‘Fuel for India 2021’ event to focus on digital transformation

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
Fuel for India 2021 will feature different segments showcasing how people, businesses and communities are coming together on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to drive change, unleash expression, foster inclusion and explore possibilities of the future (File photo) - REUTERS
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, will be hosting its annual flagship event, Fuel for India 2021 on Wednesday, in which some important announcements are expected to come from its Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The second edition of the event will showcase stories of transformation underway in India with a focus on digital communities, creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses, the company said in a statement.
List of speakers
Apart from Zuckerberg, the line-up of speakers includes Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha and Sheryl Sandberg, COO–Meta, among others.
Fuel for India 2021 will feature different segments showcasing how people, businesses and communities are coming together on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to drive change, unleash expression, foster inclusion and explore possibilities of the future, it said.
“Our ambition is to play a pivotal role in building the next chapter of the Internet - the metaverse. Fuel for India 2021 is a testament to our continued commitment to fuel India’s transformation as we spotlight inspiring stories that are being scripted through our platforms, and on our platforms, every day,” Ajit Mohan, Vice-President and Managing Director, India–Facebook India (Meta), said.
