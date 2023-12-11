IT major Infosys’ Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy has resigned from his post. The company has announced that Jayesh Sanghrajka, will be the new CFO effective from April 1, 2024, according to an exchange filing.

Roy, after serving in this role since 2018, has decided to step down to pursue his personal aspirations outside of Infosys. He will continue to be with Infosys till March 31, 2024 as CFO.

Jayesh Sanghrajka | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

“Due to personal reasons for exploring external growth opportunities, I would like to tender my resignation from the services of the company. I will serve out my notice period. I would like to thank you and the Board for the invaluable support during my tenure and wish Infosys the very best for the years ahead,” Roy wrote in his resignation letter.

Sanghrajka, set to take over the position, has spent over 18 years at Infosys across two stints and has performed various leadership roles. He is currently Executive Vice-President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, “I am delighted to announce that Jayesh will take over as Chief Financial Officer. As Deputy CFO, he has been leading multiple portfolios in the finance function for several years now and his depth of experience and knowledge will serve us well to take the function to greater heights. I would also like to express my deep appreciation for Nilanjan for ably leading the function over the last five years and wish him the very best for his future endeavors”.

Sanghrajka has over 25 years of experience across a wide spectrum of finance functions. He has worked at Infosys for 18 years – first between 2000-07 and currently since December 2012. He was appointed as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Infosys Group in October 2015 and is presently responsible for various areas of the finance function including investor relations, business finance, corporate finance, treasury and tax. Additionally, he also oversees the mergers and acquisitions portfolio. Jayesh is a Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant.

