Infosys inks deal with Swiss health-tech start-up Mobile Health AG

Infosys on Wednesday said it has been selected by Mobile Health AG, a Switzerland-based health-tech start-up, to enhance the go-to-market (GTM) strategy for the latter’s electronically patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) platform, Consilium Care.

Consilium Care helps in improving the outcome for patients undergoing cancer treatment through remote monitoring.

Through this engagement, Infosys will set up and manage cloud and infrastructure services and support, security and monitoring, and platform management services for Mobile Health AG across multiple geographies.

A statement from the company said Mobile Health AG selected Infosys as a partner for its strong domain expertise and experience in oncology to support the commercial launch of Consilium Care through MS Azure.