Info-tech

Infosys inks deal with Swiss health-tech start-up Mobile Health AG

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Infosys on Wednesday said it has been selected by Mobile Health AG, a Switzerland-based health-tech start-up, to enhance the go-to-market (GTM) strategy for the latter’s electronically patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) platform, Consilium Care.

Consilium Care helps in improving the outcome for patients undergoing cancer treatment through remote monitoring.

Through this engagement, Infosys will set up and manage cloud and infrastructure services and support, security and monitoring, and platform management services for Mobile Health AG across multiple geographies.

A statement from the company said Mobile Health AG selected Infosys as a partner for its strong domain expertise and experience in oncology to support the commercial launch of Consilium Care through MS Azure.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.