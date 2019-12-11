Infosys receives UN award for its carbon-neutral goal

IT services major Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday that it was presented with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the ‘Climate Neutral Now’ category at the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain.

Infosys said it is the first Indian corporate to receive the award, a press release said. Every year, the United Nations honours outstanding achievements in combating climate change through the Climate Action Awards.

Infosys said that it won the award for its carbon neutral programme, which delivers scalable, innovative and practical climate actions that address climate change and help drive progress on many other sustainable development goals, such as gender equality, health and well-being and economic opportunity, the release said. Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme, Niclas Svenningsen, was quoted as saying in an Infosys statement: “Infosys’ journey to carbon neutrality is truly inspiring.”

As one of the first companies of its kind to commit to carbon neutrality, Infosys has provided a practical model for climate action while setting a benchmark for integrating sustainable development and climate action, Svenningsen said.