IT major Infosys and Liberty Global plc, a converged video, broadband, and communications company, have expanded their collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global’s digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.

The parties have entered into an initial five-year agreement, with an option to extend to eight years and beyond. Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at €1.5 billion over the initial five-year term and at €2.3 billion if the contract is extended to eight years. The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of €100 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments.

In addition, Liberty Global is licensing these platforms to Infosys so the digital services provider can offer services to new operators and new markets outside the Liberty Global family. This will potentially enable new customers, around the world, to experience digital entertainment and connectivity services through Horizon for the first time. Liberty Global will continue to control product roadmaps and retain all intellectual property for the Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms.

The expanded collaboration will additionally create career opportunities for more than 400 Liberty Global employees joining Infosys. Under the terms of the business arrangements, senior executives and technology teams from Liberty Global’s Product, Technology Development Service Delivery Group, Network and Shared Operations, and Security Groups will transition to Infosys.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid for Liberty Global using Infosys Cobalt. This will unveil a new chapter in our joint journey of innovation as we reimagine entertainment and the connectivity experience for millions of global consumers. As we prepare to welcome new talent and teams of innovators to Infosys, we look forward to building on the trust that Liberty Global has in us.”

Building on their existing multi-year collaboration which has supported Liberty Global’s technology services platforms since February 2020, the companies will expand the program, with Infosys taking over the build and operations of Liberty Global’s Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms.

By bringing the scale and breadth of Infosys, including technologies such as Infosys Topaz AI offering, the expanded collaboration ensures continued operational excellence, a highly scalable development engine for new features and capabilities, and efficiencies for Liberty Global, said the company.

