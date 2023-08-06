As the $254-billion Indian IT industry faces a tough macro-economic environment, Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Infosys bets on its ability to serve the changing and consistent demand in the global market, to drive the next phase of growth. Its CEO Salil Parekh is bullish on its new-age Cloud and Generative AI offerings and its agile approach to tap into newer opportunities.

Even amidst changing landscape, Parekh noted that in the global environment, there is constant innovation and large companies are becoming tech connected enabled, and driven. “As long as this theme remains in place, where everyone is more technologically connected. We think Infosys will have an extremely good way of participating in that and so we have a fantastic outlook, as long as we continue to build capabilities to where the clients are looking,” he told businessline.

The company which posted its Q4 results recently, with revenue and profit numbers largely in line, is seeing growth in recent times, being driven by its Cloud capabilities. Parekh says that Infosys has built a very strong position with digital over the last five years and that’s been one of the main drivers fueling the growth, and a big part of it is the cloud, data, cybersecurity, and others.

As the world emphasises more of Generative AI, Infosys too sees a huge window of opportunity in the space. It recently launched its AI-first offering Topaz. “Today Generative AI is one of the new shifts, it’s a start, not like it’s a big part of our work but it’s the time. We are internally changing our company to become AI-first, so that move will help us in the future. There will also be other changes, and maybe faster, and as long as we remain agile to those changes, I think we have a good future,” Parekh said.

