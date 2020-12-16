Infosys watching developments in Europe as lockdown returns

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Infosys on Tuesday said it is keeping a close watch on the developments in Europe where a second lockdown has been imposed in several countries to contain the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh told newspersons at the Infosys Media Day that the company is watching the developments there very carefully. He was replying to a question on whether the technology spends among clients will get impacted because of the latest lockdown across Europe. “During the early period of the lockdown, we had seen some impact, especially in the retail and manufacturing sectors. But they were coming back in the subsequent quarters We have also seen many clients who have built a model for the remote behaviour of their end-consumers. They have made some changes and have adapted. We will see how that will play out. However, at this stage, we have not seen anything different but we are extremely watchful,” Parekh said.
Also read: Rolls-Royce, Infosys in partnership for sourcing engineering, R&D services
Parekh said the vaccine management solution developed by the company’s subsidiary Simplus is “powerful”. He said various governments can leverage the technology. Infosys is in discussion with “many jurisdictions” for its vaccine management solution.
In March this year, Infosys said it has completed the acquisition of Simplus, a Salesforce Platinum Partner in the US and Australia. The deal size according to sources is worth $250 million. The vaccine management solution is an end-to-end offering for automating tasks, integrating data sources, and delivering a seamless vaccination programme.
The Infosys CEO said the momentum in the December quarter has been intact and that decision-making among clients has continued at a good pace, and that technology spends continue to remain strong among enterprises. He also said there were no unusual levels of pricing fluctuations that the company has seen in the quarter.
He also pointed out that in terms of decision-making, the recent Presidential elections in the US has had no real impact and at the same time, the digital transformation pace has picked up considerably among clients. He also said employees themselves are pushing for upgrading their skills. “The real driver of activity is the pace of technology. Technology spend scenario remains extremely strong at this stage.”
