InnerSloth releases new update for Among Us

InnerSloth, creator of the popular online multi-player game Among Us, has launched a new update for the game.

“New #AmongUs update 2020.10.22 is out,” InnerSloth tweeted from its official account.

InnerSloth developers have included various bug fixes and anti-hack features within the new update.

As part of the update, users will have the option for anonymous voting option. The game will also include added Task Bar modes such as a normal Always mode, a Meeting mode which only updates the bar during meetings and an Invisible mode which removes the task bar entirely.

Apart from this, Comms sabotage will now clear the security logs.

The update also adds symbols to fix wires task apart from adding cosmetics to meeting screen.

Eris Loris spam attack

The new update comes after the viral online multi-player game last month faced a major hacking issue. The game was targeted as part of the ‘Eris Loris’ spam attack. Users reported a mysterious user called “Eris Loris,” spamming chatrooms in public games, asking other players to subscribe to the Eris Loris YouTube channel.

InnerSloth developers had rolled out server-side update shortly after to manage the issue.

These new updates “seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too,” InnerSloth said in an official post.

“There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process. Also rest assured that any threats made in the game are false and your devices and data are safe. If you see a hacker, ban them or find a different room,” it said.

Upcoming updates

The studio also outlined its future plans for the game. Among Us will get a new ‘Accounts’ feature by December along with features such as friendlists.

“This will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking. They may be a bit barebones at first but things like friendslists will also come at a later date after launch,” it said.

The game will also get a new Henry Stickmin themed map. Other upcoming updates include expanded translations/localization along with a first pass on colorblind support.