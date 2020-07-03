Inspektlabs raises $600,000 in pre-Series A funding

Inspektlabs, an artificial intelligence (AI) technology start-up, has raised $600,000 in a pre-series-A round from Better Capital, Titan Capital and a cluster of angel investors.

The US and New Delhi-based start-up will use the funding for product development and increase its offerings for insurance and automotive players, it said in a statement.

The company builds computer vision products for physical asset inspections using photos and videos. Its current focus is on automating car inspections for global motor insurance and automotive players.

Titan Capital is the investment office of Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. Inspektlabs is also a part of 2020 London Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars.

Founded by former McKinsey and Zomato employees Devesh Trivedi and Sanchit in 2019, Inspektlabs’ solution is based on an Inspection AI technology allowing firms to perform damage assessment, claim estimation, asset valuation and fraud detection of physical assets using photos or videos.