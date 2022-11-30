Instafest, a third-party music app is doing rounds at present. Instafest is an app that takes into account a user’s Spotify listening habit and creates a poster out of the suggestions.

According to web developer Anshay Saboo, Instafest is easy to use. To make a music poster, one needs to login in with Spotify credentials. Instafest will automatically generate a poster based on the artists one listens to on Spotify. The automated poster can also be customised based on the time gap, like past week, or past six months.

On Instafest, one can also customise the text of posters such as Malibu Sunrise, LA Twilight and Mojave Dusk. Instafest app also calculates ‘Basic Score’ which will score on music choice. Lower ‘basic score’ means more niche music choices.

One can even choose to rename the music festival once the poster is generated, hide or show the username and hide/show ‘Basic Score’.

Currently, along with Spotify, Instafest app also has support for Last.fm. Support for Apple music is under development. Saboo also plans to add live-streaming services such as YouTube Music, Deezer and Amazon Music.

#Instafest is no longer limited to just Spotify!



Support for https://t.co/CJb6aFgVfD is officially live at https://t.co/tVRDPy7gZO. Next up: Apple Music 🤫 — Anshay Saboo (@AnshaySaboo) November 29, 2022